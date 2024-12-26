Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Rockets
When the New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, the team will again be without starting power forward Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 overall pick remains out with a hamstring injury he suffered on November 6th against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williamson has appeared in only six games this year, averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
New Orleans is 1-5 this season without the two-time all-star in the lineup, but the team's interior scoring has significantly suffered without him. Williamson was second in the last season with 17.6 points in the paint, while the Pelicans ranked 9th in the league. This season, New Orleans is 20th in the NBA in paint scoring and last in the league in overall scoring.
Earlier this week, the Pelicans updated Williamson's status, revealing that the star forward has begun the return-to-play conditioning phase of his rehabilitation. He will return to practice full-time next week and be week-to-week. New Orleans' 5-25 record puts them in a precarious situation with their stars moving forward.
A new report from The Athletic's Jovan Buha revealed the Pelicans may be shopping Williamson now. Buha highlights that Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are the three players the team is shopping for, while Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones are in the Pelicans' plans for the future.
Williamson's season ended last year in the Play-In-Tournament after he injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Lakers despite playing in a career-high 70 games. The season before that, another hamstring injury ended his season after just 29 games. Williamson signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans in 2019.
Tip-off for Thursday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors