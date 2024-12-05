Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after a 0-3 road trip to face the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans is 4-18 on the season, losing nine straight games. Injuries have derailed the start of the year, but the Pelicans look to get a few key players back.
The Pelicans released their injury report for Thursday's game versus the Suns, and Zion Williamson is out again with a hamstring injury. Williamson has played in just six games this year after having the healthiest year of his career last season, playing 70 games. The former all-star forward averages 22 points a game but is shooting a career-low 45% from the field.
Williamson was recently in the news for parting ways with his agency, CAA, the same agency that had represented him since his draft in 2019. Many speculated the change had to do with his contract extension signed in 2022, which had strict language regarding weight requirements and game availability to meet certain incentives. Williamson came into this season below his playing weight at Duke but is sidelined again.
Zion's lengthy injury history has created a stir among fans because of his lack of availability on the court. Since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has participated in less than 50% of his team's games. He has yet to play in a playoff series, and now he is out indefinitely due to his latest hamstring injury. No timetable is set for his return as the Pelicans struggle to escape their early-season hole.
The Pelicans hope Brandon Ingram can play, as the team listed him as questionable for the game. Ingram has been nursing a sore calf but hasn't played since November 22. Tip-off against the Suns is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
