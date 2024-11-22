Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans return home for an NBA Cup game Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and the Warriors have the best record in the Western Conference, 11-3, while the Pelicans are near the bottom of the conference, 4-12. Curry is playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 23 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.
On the other hand, the injury-riddled Pelicans hope to get a few key players back on the court. Unfortunately for New Orleans, Zion Williamson will not be one of them. The two-time all-star forward is still out with a hamstring injury. He is sidelined indefinitely as he recovers from an all-too-familiar ailment.
Last season, Williamson missed the playoffs after injuring his hamstring during the opening game of the Play-In Tournament against the Lakers. The year before that, Zion played just 29 games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in January. The former Duke standout struggled early this season getting his shot to fall consistently. He is averaging a career-low 45.2% shooting from the field this year.
The Pelicans have used backup forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in place of Williamson in the lineup. Since starting, Robinson-Earl has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in the games.
New Orleans lost two games to the Warriors earlier this season in San Francisco and needs a win to start turning their season around. After winning 49 games last year, the Pelicans are on track to completely miss the playoffs if they don't make a big push to save their season.
