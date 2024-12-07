Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Thunder vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans finally broke their nine-game losing streak after defeating the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. New Orleans is 5-18 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference. New Orleans is beginning to get healthy, recently welcoming back Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones.
The Pelicans released their injury report for Saturday's game versus the Thunder, and Zion Williamson is out again with a hamstring injury. Williamson has played in just six games this year after having the healthiest year of his career last season, playing 70 games. The former all-star forward averages 22 points a game but is shooting a career-low 45% from the field.
Williamson was recently in the news for parting ways with his agency, CAA, the same agency that had represented him since his draft in 2019. Many speculated the change had to do with his contract extension signed in 2022, which had strict language regarding weight requirements and game availability to meet certain incentives. Williamson came into this season below his playing weight at Duke but is sidelined again.
Zion's lengthy injury history has created a stir among fans because of his lack of availability on the court. Since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has participated in less than 50% of his team's games. He has yet to play in a playoff series, and now he is out indefinitely due to his latest hamstring injury. No timetable is set for his return as the Pelicans struggle to escape their early-season hole.
ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Williamson had injections in his hamstring earlier in the recovery process and "is not close to returning." New Orleans has an interesting decision to make regarding Branon Ingram's future soon, and many wonder whether the team would rely solely on an injury-prone player like Williamson to be the future of the franchise.
Tip-off against the Thunder is set for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors