Zion Williamson's Motivational Message Before 2025-26 NBA Season
Some forget how dominant Zion Williamson really is when he is healthy and playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
His 2024-25 season was once again limited by hamstring and back injuries, but he set career highs in rebounds, assists, steals (1.2 per game), and blocks (0.9 per game).
In only 30 games, Williamson averaged a staggering 24.6 points per game, proving to be a dominant force in the paint when he is on the floor.
The Pelicans are certainly going to need him to be available, as the Western Conference is once again shaping up to be stacked, yet again, with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder still the favorites at the top.
So what is the Pelicans' mindset heading into a crucial year for the organization?
Zion Speaks on the Outside Noise
At Pelicans Media Day, Zion Williamson took the podium, looking fit and refreshed, but also motivated.
He spoke on the outside noise that many are throwing around regarding the Pelicans' offseason.
“Whatever you said at that certain time, whenever the time comes we're in the position, you gotta stay over there. There is no coming over here... You don't have to waste your time... I don't care. You gotta just stay over there,” he said.
Joe Dumars has emphasized the need for Williamson to focus on responsibility and accountability, and it seems as though he and Zion are on the same page.
Williamson said, “Whatever they need it to be. Whatever the team needs it to be. Whatever my team needs, that's what I'll do.”
Health is the Main Concern
Quotes at press conferences are fine, but the main issue with Williamson and the Pelicans in general, is their inability to stay on the floor.
Zion has been frequently disrupted by injuries, and has played 30 games or fewer in four of his six seasons in the NBA.
So, what did he have to say about his health going into the season?
“I am feeling really good going into the season. The focus was to build a relationship with Joe and Troy and just stay locked in on the game.. I worked a lot with T-Spoon this summer.”
The trimmed-down Williamson looked motivated at Media Day, and while the Pelicans are being looked down upon by many in the media, their roster is still very talented when they are healthy.
Returning with a core of Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, Yves Missi, Dejounte Murray, and Jordan Poole is not as bad as many think. Are they a title contender? No, but they can be feisty if they can stay on the court, and that starts with Zion Williamson.