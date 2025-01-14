Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Chicago and face the Bulls on Tuesday night. New Orleans is looking for a winning record on its current road trip after beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday but falling to the reigning NBA champion Celtics on Sunday. New Orleans and Chicago both played their season opener against each other, with the Pelicans winning 123-111.
Zion Williamson missed the first game against the Bulls with an illness, but he has an average of 23.8 points and 5.8 rebounds against the Bulls over his career. Williamson and the Pelicans should have a significant advantage inside the paint. Chicago gives up the most opponent points in the paint in the league.
The former first-round pick has improved his efficiency since returning from a serious hamstring injury. Before his injury, Williamson averaged a career-low 45% from the field. After missing 27 straight games, he returned to shoot 60% in his return game against the Minnesota Timber Wolves. New Orleans announced their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game, and Williamson does not appear on the report.
Zion has played just eight games this season and faces significant backlash from the national media. Recently, ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe questioned Williamson's professional commitment, given his previous weight issues and recent suspension. Williamson was suspended for violating team policies after missing a team flight to Philadelphia.
The former No. 1 overall pick spoke to reporters after Sunday's game against the Celtics. He expressed understanding of the punishment levied against him and vowed to do better in the future. Time will tell whether the message made it through or not.
Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the United Center.
