Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has gone through an eventful week. On Tuesday, he returned from a hamstring injury after missing the previous 27 games. Williamson did not disappoint in his return, scoring 22 points and making a few highlight dunks to electrify the crowd.
The next day, the former No. 1 overall pick sat against the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the return-to-play program New Orleans has him on until Williamson is better conditioned. It was seen as a minor setback, with the expectation he would play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Pelicans announced a few hours before tip-off that the two-time all-star was suspended for the game because of violating team policies.
He and New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin released statements highlighting the expectations for Williamson and why the suspension was warranted. The Pelicans defeated the 76ers to capture their third victory on the road this season. Zion returned to practice on Saturday ahead of the team's matchup on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.
New Orleans released their injury for Sunday's game, and Williamson has no injury designation, meaning he is a full go. The Pelicans will need the best version of Zion to get a win against the defending world champions. Boston has the second-most home wins in the Eastern Conference and looked poised to defend their title from a season ago.
Boston has beaten the Pelicans six straight times, with the last New Orleans road victory against the Celtics coming on March 29, 2021. Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CST.
