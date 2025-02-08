Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Saturday night at the Golden One Center.
New Orleans has the worst record in the Western Conference and the worst road record as well. Meanwhile, the Kings are fighting for their playoff life and hold the final Play-In position as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
New Orleans sits at 12-39 on the year, their playoff hopes gone before the All-Star break. Star forward Zion Williamson has missed significant time this season with calf and hamstring injuries.
The latest hamstring setback caused the former two-time all-star to miss 27 straight games this season. Even upon his return, the Pelicans have been cautious with the former No. 1 overall pick in his return to the court.
The team released their injury report before Saturday night's game, but Williamson is not listed. It will be just Zion's 16th game played in another injury-filled year for him.
The former Duke standout set a career-high for games played last season, and the Pelicans hoped the all-star could duplicate those efforts this year, especially with the addition of guard Dejounte Murray last offseason.
However, injuries to Murray, Williamson, and Brandon Ingram prevented the trio from playing a single game together this year. Now, Ingram has been traded to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline, ending his tenure with the Pelicans. This signals Williamson being the unquestioned leader of the team moving forward as the Pelicans build around their star forward for the future.
Tip-off for Saturday's game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
