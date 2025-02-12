Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans' horrendous season continues on Wednesday when they host the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson had a historical game last Saturday when the two teams met. The two-time all-star scored 40 points in 27 minutes, becoming the first player in franchise history to score at least points in under 28 minutes.
Williamson's brilliance is often overshadowed by his extensive injury history, including this season when the forward has played only 17 games. He missed 27 straight games earlier this year with an often-troubled hamstring injury.
The Pelicans have been cautious with their star since his return, and the injury report they revealed shows his status for Wednesday's game.
New Orleans has downgraded Williamson to questionable on the injury report, putting his status in jeopardy on Wednesday at home. Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin spoke to the media on Thursday about the team's decision to move on from forward Brandon Ingram. Griffin said in part that Williamson is ready to lead the team moving forward.
"There were certainly diminishing returns of having two best players make the amount of money they do and only play 34% of their games together... He (Zion) is embracing the opportunity he has to seize this team."
With Ingram now in Toronto, the franchise's responsibility rests firmly on Williamson's shoulders. He must remain healthy to give this team a chance to compete in the future. This year, the former first-round pick is averaging 23.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Tip-off for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
