Zion Williamson Sends Blunt Message To Rockets Star
The New Orleans Pelicans played host to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, with the Rockets having the 2-0 lead in the regular season series. As the Rockets are looking to keep up with the race in the Western Conference standings, the Pelicans are on their way to a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
To the surprise of nobody, the Rockets walked away with a 109-97 win, as the Pelicans' struggles from the field were enough for Houston to overcome their 19 turnovers. Pelicans forward Trey Murphy led the team in scoring with 26 points, while Zion Williamson added 20. Mic'd up during the game, Williamson had a message to share for one of the Rockets' top defenders.
"He can't guard me," Williamson said about Rockets forward Dillon Brooks. "I get by him every time. That's not a problem."
While Brooks is regarded as one of the better defenders in the NBA, his words might speak more than his play does. Whether he's talking trash or bad-mouthing players to the media, Brooks has always been vocal. However, in 10 games against Brooks, Williamson holds a 24.0 points per game average on 54.9% shooting.
Even though Brooks and the Rockets got the best of the Pelicans on the floor Thursday night, it's clear Williamson is still confident as a scorer and sees Brooks as an easy matchup.
