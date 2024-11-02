Pelicans Scoop

Zion Williamson Sends Strong Message to Critics After Pelicans-Pacers

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had a clear message

Joey Linn

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up an impressive win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Moving to an even 3-3 on the season, New Orleans defeated Indiana by final score of 125-118.

The game’s leading scorer was Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who finished with 34 points to go along with 10 assists and six rebounds. This was the first time in Williamson‘s career he tallied 30 points and 10 assists in the same game.

Pelicans star Brandon Ingram added 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win. This was one of the better games the two stars have played together.

Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Williamson sent a strong message to the critics who say he and Ingram can’t play together.

“People always try to tell us that we can’t hoop together,” Williamson said of he and Ingram. “Me and him just want to have fun and make it happen. That’s what basketball is all about.”

Williamson added via Will Guillory of The Athletic, “When me and B.I. are on the court, I think we have so much (belief) that one of us can make something happen over two-to-four defenders that we become stagnant.”

Acknowledging this area of the duo’s game that can improve, Williamson is aware of how he and his star teammate can be better together. That said, the two players looked fantastic in the win over Indiana, and will look to continue that going forward. 

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News