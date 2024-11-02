Zion Williamson Sends Strong Message to Critics After Pelicans-Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans picked up an impressive win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Moving to an even 3-3 on the season, New Orleans defeated Indiana by final score of 125-118.
The game’s leading scorer was Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who finished with 34 points to go along with 10 assists and six rebounds. This was the first time in Williamson‘s career he tallied 30 points and 10 assists in the same game.
Pelicans star Brandon Ingram added 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win. This was one of the better games the two stars have played together.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Williamson sent a strong message to the critics who say he and Ingram can’t play together.
“People always try to tell us that we can’t hoop together,” Williamson said of he and Ingram. “Me and him just want to have fun and make it happen. That’s what basketball is all about.”
Williamson added via Will Guillory of The Athletic, “When me and B.I. are on the court, I think we have so much (belief) that one of us can make something happen over two-to-four defenders that we become stagnant.”
Acknowledging this area of the duo’s game that can improve, Williamson is aware of how he and his star teammate can be better together. That said, the two players looked fantastic in the win over Indiana, and will look to continue that going forward.
