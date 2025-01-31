Zion Williamson Unexpectedly Downgraded for Celtics-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans will look to end their four-game losing streak on Friday night when they host the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics. Both teams played a nail-biter earlier this month in Boston, with the Celtics winning by a point. When the teams met, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was just returning from a hamstring injury.
Williamson scored 16 points on 5/15 shooting from the field in that game, his lowest point output since his injury. The former No. 1 overall pick has looked sharp, but the Pelicans are restricting his minutes and time for the foreseeable future. New Orleans released their injury report for Friday night's game, and Williamson is listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness. Zion missed two games last week with the same designation.
Not having Williamson in the lineup on Friday night would be a major blow to New Orleans. Despite the team's 12-36 record, Zion has continued to dominate, albeit in limited action. He has not played more than 28 minutes since returning, even though he told reporters recently that his body feels good enough to play more. Williamson has a long and extensive history of injuries, especially hamstring injuries. In the last three seasons, he has experienced a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a significant time.
With the trade deadline approaching, many believe the Pelicans will move on from Brandon Ingram for fear he will walk away as an unrestricted free agent next summer. That would signal Williamson as the main piece of this team moving forward, and every move would be to build around his strengths and talent. New Orleans is getting some good data from the games he is playing in with the current supporting cast.
Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
