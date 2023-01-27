Zion Williamson Voted To 2023 All-Star Team

New Orleans forward voted to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team for the Western Conference.

New Orleans forward Zion Williamson received 3,760,732 fan votes to earn his place as a starter on the 2023 NBA All-Star Team for the Western Conference. It's his second all-star nod since the first in the 2021 season.

He was the lone Pelicans player for the annual event, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Feb. 17 - Feb. 19.

The theme is "Bringing the Jazz to Utah," with Zion ironically representing the city the Jazz originated from, New Orleans.

New Orleans announced encouraging news on Zion's pending return after missing several games due to a hamstring injury.

Zion Williamson, 22, has twenty-nine game appearances while scoring 26 PPG, 7 RPG, and 4.6 APG, averaging 33 minutes per contest. The Pelicans desperately have missed his production during the six-game losing streak amid his absence.

He has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 114 regular-season games with the Pelicans.

The Salisbury native has thirty-three 30+ points games and one 40+ points game in his young career. The 76ers, Mavericks, and Hawks are the only opponents allowing Zion to average over 30 points per contest.

New Orleans selected Zion Williamson from Duke University as the first-overall draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

