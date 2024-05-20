Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Wins 2023-2024 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award
New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is the recipient of the 2023-2024 Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award. The Professional Basketball Writers Association presents the annual award to a player, coach, or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community. McCollum was one of five finalists for the award, with more than 200 writers and editors covering the NBA to vote on the winner. He is the first player in franchise history to win the award.
“CJ’s passion, generosity, and commitment to improving the lives of the youth in his community is truly impressive,” said PBWA President Howard Beck, of The Ringer. “The members of the Professional Basketball Writers Association salute him and all the nominees for their inspiring work."
McCollum has been extremely active in the community since joining the Pelicans late during the 2022 season. Earlier this year, McCollum partnered with the non-profit College Beyond to launch the McCollum Scholars Program, a scholarship program that will provide eleven New Orleans students with $100,000 each to pursue four-year degrees.
McCollum also opened the CJ McCollum Dream Center at the Westbank Boys & Girls Club of Metro Lousiana, his third Dream Center, but the first in Louisiana. The center is billed as a hub of innovation and inspiration, stocked with laptops, a library, and a podcast studio. In addition, McCollum serves as the President of the National Basketball Association.
CJ helped lead New Orleans to their second-best record in franchise history, going 49-33 and making the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. McCollum averaged 20 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists during the regular season. New Orleans was bounced out of the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a four-game sweep.