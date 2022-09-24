Pelicans, CJ McCollum Agree On $64 Million Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension, which locks him up through the 2025-2026 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans and guard CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that locks him up through the 2025-2026 season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal was shared by McCollum's agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Basketball to ESPN. The new deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M.

McCollum was acquired last season and he quickly adapted to his new surroundings. The former Portland Trail Blazer flew to join the team as soon as he heard the news, getting some flight plans crossed with Larry Nance Jr. Both veterans credited getting to play with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson for their excitement upon hearing the news.

The Pelicans sent Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, a 2022 protected first-round pick, and two second-round picks to Portland for McCollum even though New Orleans was on the outside of the playoff picture at the time.

The gamble paid off with a big postseason run for Willie Green's revamped on-the-fly squad. McCollum scored 32 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists in his postseason debut with the Pelicans. New Orleans advanced to the 8th seed game on the road versus the Los Angeles Clippers. McCollum helped guide the team to a rousing comeback win, then helped push the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to a six-game series.

McCollum has never made the NBA All-Star game, nor booked a trip to the NBA Finals. He has fallen just short on the voting ballots and suffered a sweep in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

The 31-year-old spent most of the decade trying to make it work with Damian Lillard. This contract extension is a sign that all parties believe McCollum can get his All-Star flowers in New Orleans while leading the Pelicans to title contention. A successful run will not only pay for the new vineyard, but it would also make the wine taste that much sweeter.

An extra $64 million to wind down the prime of a career isn't a bad deal either, for either side. New Orleans would have a hard time attracting a similarly talented free agent who carries the cache and respect of the NBA Player Association President, both on and off the court.

Read More Pelicans News: