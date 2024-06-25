Report: Pelicans Promoting Swin Cash To Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations
New Orleans, LA - According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans have promoted Swin Cash to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations. Cash formerly held the title of Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development. The former WNBA great has been with the Pelicans since 2019 and is now one of the highest-ranking women in an NBA front office. The team has yet to make an official announcement
Swin is basketball royalty, having won two NCAA championships, three WNBA championships, and two Olympic Gold medals for Team USA. She is a part of the 20th and 25th all-WNBA team and has her No. 32 jersey retired for the UCONN Huskies. She officially announced her retirement from the WNBA in 2016. Cash was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.
The news comes the same day the Pelicans officially announced Bryson Graham as the new General Manager in New Orleans. Graham replaces Trajan Langdon, who left to become the Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations in May. Graham started as an intern in 2010 and has held several positions within the front office for the Pelicans.