Report: Pelicans To Work Out former Baylor Center Yves Missi
New Orleans, LA - The NBA Draft begins on June 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The New Orleans Pelicans hold the No. 21 pick in this year's draft after deferring their pick swap with the Los Angeles Lakers until next season. New Orleans needs to add depth to its frontcourt, with offseason losses of starting center Jonas Valanciunas and backup center Cody Zeller, who are both free agents. A report from NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson revealed the Pelicans are working out former Baylor center Yves Missi before the draft.
Missi had a strong freshman campaign for the Baylor Bears, averaging 10.7 points on 61% shooting from the field. The 6-foot-10, 229-pound athlete measured a 7.2'' wingspan and a 38.6" vertical jump at the NBA combine. He made an impact on both sides of the floor, averaging 1.5 blocks per game in college while recording a 14% offensive-rebounding rate. His biggest knock is his lack of a polished offensive game.
The 20-year-old made most of his points on putback shots and lobs near the rim. He only managed 13 total assists, compared to 39 turnovers. Missi is of Cameroonian heritage, joining NBA stars Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam, who are already making a major impact in the league. Yves is projected to be a mid to late first-round pick. Missi received a draft night Green Room invite earlier in the week.
New Orleans has already worked out former Purdue star Zach Edey, who finished his college career with back-to-back National Player of the Year Awards. Edey's game is a throwback to the big men of yesteryear, while Missi fits the role of a prototypical center in today's game.