Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans vs Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their third straight game in a 111-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. The loss drops the Pelicans to 5-21 on the year, the worst record in the Western Conference. New Orleans led 55-53 at halftime, but a strong third quarter by Kings forward DeMar DeRozan gave the Kings a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the game.
The Pelicans cut the Kings' fourth-quarter lead down to 2 points with under 20 seconds to go, but a missed shot by Dejounte Murray allowed the Kings to escape with a close win. New Orleans decided not to call a timeout when the game clock was winding down. Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters why he chose to play it out.
"I just kind of let him go. I'm fine with his ability to make those plays at the end of games," Green said of his decision to let Murray shoot at the end. "I probably could have called a timeout at the end, but that allows them to set their defense to be set. Some of our best offense is when we rebound the ball and put teams on their heels."
Turnovers were a killer for the Pelicans, committing 17 on the night. With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson on the sideline with injury, the margin for error is so small for New Orleans. Both players are out indefinitely, so the Pelicans must play near-perfect basketball to win.
New Orleans travels to Indiana on Sunday to face the Pacers.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors