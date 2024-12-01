Detroit Pistons Fans React to Loss to Philadelphia 76ers
This weekend's back-to-back ended up being a night and day difference for the Detroit Pistons. They took care of business against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, but were unable to keep the momentum rolling against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers have struggled greatly to open the season, but you wouldn't have thought it based on how they looked in Detroit. Led by Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, they evened the season series with the Pistons, winning by a final score of 111-96.
Detroit dug themselves a hole early, but were back within striking distance following a strong surge to end the first half. However, the Sixers would regain control of the matchup in the third quarter and never look back.
Following the defeat, Pistons' fans took to social media to voice their frustrations:
The Pistons would find themselves shorthanded in this matchup, as Cade Cunningham ended up being scratched just before tip-off. Malik Beasley would slot into the starting lineup in his place and end the night with a team-high 19 points on 66.7% shooting. Jaden Ivey did what he could to lead the charge, notching 15 points and five assists.
Maxey was the focal point of the Sixers' offense, but the big storyline in this game would be the play of some unlikely heroes. KJ Martin (19 points) and Ricky Council (17 points) were key catalysts in Philly's road victory.
Following this loss, the Pistons fall to 9-13 on the year. They'll be back in action on Tuesday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their final group phase game of the NBA Cup.