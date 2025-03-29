Detroit Pistons Vet Shows Love to Teammate After Standout Night
Following Friday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons made NBA history with their miraculous turnaround from last season. Veterans such as Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. weren’t around for the Pistons’ darkest days of this era, but they are certainly key in helping the team turn everything around.
With a shorthanded lineup against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Hardaway led the way for Detroit to take down the Cavs. After the game, Beasley took to social media to dedicate a post to Hardaway by simply dropping the veteran’s name.
via @mbeasy5: Tim Hardaway jr
The post generated nearly 18,000 impressions, with over 1,000 likes, as Pistons fans celebrated the veteran forward’s big night.
Without Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris, Hardaway moved up the pecking order. He scored a team-high 32 points on 56 percent shooting from the field. Seven of his 11 attempted threes were successful.
Hardaway’s big night comes off of a 12-point performance in a win against the San Antonio Spurs. It was his first game back after a short-lived absence due to an ankle sprain he suffered against the Dallas Mavericks on March 21.
This season, Hardaway has appeared in 69 games for the Pistons. During his first Detroit stint, the veteran averaged 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists. From three, Hardaway has knocked down his shots at a 37 percent clip.
Hardaway, Beasley, and others have been major key contributors to the Pistons’ emergence. Their playoff experience should be a difference-maker come April, when the Pistons draw their first seven-game series since 2019.