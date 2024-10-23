JB Bickerstaff Opens up on His Emotions Heading Into Season Opener
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will open up their regular season schedule with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. This will mark a lot of firsts for the new-look team, including the official start of JB Bickerstaff's tenure as head coach.
Bickerstaff was brought in this summer to replace Monty Williams after just one year on the job. The veteran coach is coming off an impressive run with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he helped turn them from a rebuilding squad to a playoff team. Now with the Pistons, he is starting that same process all over again.
Following practice on Tuesday, Bickerstaff opened up on his emotions heading into his first regular season game as Pistons coach. He is excited for a fresh start not only for him, but the team as a whole.
"I'm excited. Obviously any time you have an opportunity to be apart of something new, you look forward to it," Bickerstaff said. "I look more forward to it with this group of guys because of who they are, what they've done, what they've ben through."
The 2024-25 season is a much-needed reset for the Pistons, who had a year to forget last season. Coming off posting the league's worst record in 2024, Bickerstaff and company are poised to have improvements across the board.
Picking up a win on their home floor would be a great way to start the year for the Pistons, but it won't be easy. They have a tall task ahead of them Wednesday, as the Pacers will look to prove they are a contender in the East after reaching the conference finals last season.