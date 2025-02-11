12-Year NBA Veteran Speaks on Warm Reception From Detroit Pistons
Throughout his 12-year run in the NBA, Dennis Schroder has been a traveled journeyman. Upon landing with the Detroit Pistons, the veteran point guard finds himself on his third team on this season alone. Following his debut over the weekend, Schroder touched on his first impressions of his new situation.
Schroder began the year with the Brooklyn Nets, where he posted some of the best numbers of his career in an expanded role. That led to him being dealt to the Golden State Warriors, where he was expected to provide backcourt help to star guard Steph Curry. Golden State eventually made a big splash at the trade deadline, landing Jimmy Butler in a multi-team deal. Schroder was among the players moved around, as he was routed to the Pistons.
Days after the trade was official, Schroder appeared in his first game with the Pistons. He logged 14 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hornets, posting five points and three assists off the bench.
Following practice on Monday, Schroder spoke to the media about his early days with the Pistons. He praised the organization and his teammates for how they've embraced him since coming over from the Warriors.
"They showed a lot of love, reached out right away," Schroder told reporters. "The love I've been getting since I've been here has been great. Teammates doing a great job of helping me getting into their system early."
Alongside the likes of Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris, Schroder will look to provide a veteran presence on the young Pistons squad. He should also provide a boost on the court as Detroit battles to put an end to their playoff drought.
The Pistons are slated to return to action Tuesday to face off against the Chicago Bulls.