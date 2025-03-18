13-Year NBA Veteran’s Honest Statement on Pistons vs Pelicans
The Detroit Pistons faced some adversity over their last two games. Last Thursday, the Pistons looked to pick up two wins in a row against the Eastern Conference’s bottom-seeded Washington Wizards. A 129-125 loss was dubbed one of their most disappointing of the year.
Over the weekend, the Pistons closed out their home stretch with a matchup against the Western Conference’s top team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a frustrating game, which included five technical fouls, an ejection, and an explosive postgame rant from the head coach, JB Bickerstaff, the Pistons dropped two in a row.
Heading into Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Pistons were expected to be winners on paper, but they knew they couldn’t approach the game with that mentality. The veteran forward Tobias Harris credited the young roster for understanding that much and still rising to the occasion to get the job done.
“I thought we did a good job of handling our business,” Harris told reporters after the game, via The Athletic. “Defending, getting out in transition and finishing. We just took what the game presented. We didn’t try to make any really tough plays out there. We just took advantage of what was presented to us. We had a professional style game, in terms of making the simple play offensively and defensively. I thought that was beneficial for us tonight.”
Harris checked in for 25 minutes on Monday night. The veteran forward knocked down three of his eight shots from the field and went 3-4 from the free-throw line. He scored nine points.
Along with his scoring, Harris came down with six rebounds. He was a plus-16 during the dominant showing on the road in New Orleans.
The Pistons defeated the Pelicans 127-81. It was their biggest win of the season, which helped them achieve a 38-31 record. At this point, the Pistons have as many wins as the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit in the two seeds in front of them.
On Wednesday, the Pistons will pay a visit to the Miami Heat, looking to pick up two wins in a row.
