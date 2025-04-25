14-Year NBA Head Coach Reacts to Detroit Pistons’ Situation
After spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors as the head coach, Dwane Casey took over for the Detroit Pistons in 2018-2019. That was the final season the Pistons were in the playoffs, prior to their current situation.
Casey joined a Pistons team that was one year away from entering a rebuild. They missed the playoffs four years in a row before the veteran head coach stepped down and transitioned into a different role. While Casey stuck with the organization, joining Detroit’s front office, he continued to witness the team struggle to compete in meaningful games.
This year, the Pistons ended the drought. For the first time since 2019, they made the playoffs. Despite losing Game 1 against the New York Knicks, the Pistons bounced back with a Game 2 victory, picking up their first postseason victory in over 15 years.
On Thursday night, the series is continuing in Detroit. Casey is soaking up the moment with excitement for the city and the organization.
“It’s great,” Casey said on having playoff basketball back in Detroit
“I’m excited for our owner, Tom Gores. I think he’s done a great job last year, making some tough decisions. Changing the front office, hiring JB for the head coach of the team. Seeing these young guys grow, it’s so exciting to see this, starting to rebuild, seeing it where it started and seeing it now, I couldn’t be more excited for Mr. Gores and the city, which is a great basketball city.”
The Pistons have dealt with some dark days during and after the Casey era. Following Casey’s departure in 2023, the Pistons went into heavy pursuit of former Phoenix Suns head coach, Monty Williams. A record-breaking contract was offered for the head coach, but the Pistons cut ties after just one season. At 14-68, the Pistons regressed.
JB Bickerstaff took over for Williams, while Trajan Langdon replaced Troy Weaver in the front office. Playoffs weren’t expected, but by the time the 2024-2025 season reached the halfway point, that became a realistic goal. Now, the Pistons are three wins away from moving on to the second round. Thursday night will be an opportunity to take a series lead for the first time this year.