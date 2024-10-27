2-Time MVP Crowns Pistons’ Saturday Night Opponent as NBA’s Best
When it comes to personal resumes in today’s NBA, not a lot of players have one that’s more decorated than Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Therefore, the big man’s opinion holds a lot of weight. Recently, Antetokounmpo crowned Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown as the league’s best right now. The Detroit Pistons are taking on the forward on Saturday.
"I feel like the best player is the guy that wins a championship, wins it all, and is the best player for his team. So the best player in the NBA, probably I would say Jaylen Brown,” Antetokounmpo told Complex Sports.
The Bucks star makes his comments just as the Celtics are looking to improve to 3-0 against the Pistons on Saturday night.
Since entering the NBA as the third-overall pick in 2016, Brown has been a polarizing talent in the league. While he became an All-Star for the first time in 2021 and has held three appearances in the big game since, Brown often finds himself criticized more than praised.
Last season, the Celtics forward got the last laugh as he helped lead his team to an NBA Championship win while taking the NBA Finals MVP trophy home with him.
Through two games this season, Brown has averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists. He’s knocking down shots at a 45 percent clip from the field and has drilled 53 percent of his threes on 15 total attempts.
The Pistons will get an opportunity to face Brown and the Celtics on Saturday while coming off of a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. They are looking to bounce back, while Brown and the Celtics are looking to remain perfect.
Since 2016, Brown has appeared in 23 games against the Celtics. He’s averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists. In two games against the Pistons last year, Brown scored over 30 both times. Detroit will look to avoid a similar trend from the player their division rival considers to be the best.