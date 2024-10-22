2-Time NBA All-Star’s Honest Take on Detroit Pistons
It’s been quite some time since Andre Drummond played for the Detroit Pistons. The veteran center might not have gone out on the highest note with the team that drafted him ninth overall out of UConn, but that hasn’t left the 31-year-old with any hard feelings.
On a recent episode of the Run Your Race Podcast, Drummond dished his honest thoughts on Detroit, and the love he feels for the organization and the city remains the same as his prime days on the Pistons.
“I call Detroit home till this day,” said Drummond. “I still have a house in Detroit just because of the connection that I have with the city. I feel like I became a man in that city. I went from 17 to almost 27-28 years old. Man, like, my time in Detroit was historic. I grew up so much there. I met some of my best friends there. I built a relationship with the fan base and the community in Detroit.”
After playing 34 games as a freshman at UConn, Drummond entered the 2012 NBA Draft. The Pistons gave him his first home in the NBA, and he stuck around for a while.
Drummond started as a reserve but worked his way into the starting lineup by year two. By year four, Drummond was leading the NBA in rebounds per game with 14.8 throughout the year. Although that wasn’t the case the following year, Drummond was back at the top of the category with 16 rebounds per game.
From there on out, Drummond led the NBA in rebounds per game three more times. During his 2016 and 2018 seasons, Drummond earned All-Star nods.
The Detroit stint ended during the 2019-2020 season. The Pistons traded Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for multiple players and a pick. Drummond finished the season with the Cavs and played in 25 games for Cleveland the following year before reaching a buyout.
Drummond would get another chance to start when he was on the Los Angeles Lakers. After 21 games in LA, Drummond got a fresh start with the Philadelphia 76ers in a role as a primary backup. Another trade deadline move to the Brooklyn Nets placed Drummond back in a starting situation.
Two years ago, Drummond once again embraced a reserve role with the Chicago Bulls, and will continue to go down a similar path in a second stint with the Sixers.
At this point, Drummond is making new memories elsewhere, but that doesn’t mean he’s letting go of what he had in Detroit. When it’s all said and done, Drummond wants to call it a career as a member of the Pistons.
“I always said it: I want to finish my career there,” the center claimed. “The year I'm trying to retire, I want to finish it in Detroit. That’s where I started, and that’s where I want to finish it.”