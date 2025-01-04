2-Time NBA All-Star Named as Good Trade Target for Pistons
Following a strong start to the season, the Detroit Pistons find themselves at a bit of a crossroads. Originally, they were viewed as a team who was looking to take on salary in exchange for draft compensation. However, now in the playoff picture in the East, they could be seeking upgrades between now and February 6th.
As trade season rages on in the NBA, the people at The Athletic compiled a big board of all the top players who could be on the move this season. Among those mentioned was Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic. As the team gears up for a youth movement, the former All-Star is due for a change of scenery. When listing best fits for Vucevic, the Pistons were among the teams mentioned.
Vucevic is putting together one of his better seasons in recent years, posting averages of 20.6 PPG and 10.0 RPG. More notably, he is shooting a stellar 45.3% from beyond the arc on close to five attempts per game.
In terms of fit, Vucevic is someone who could raise the Pistons' floor this season. For starters, he is having a great season as a floor spacer at the center position. This could open up new dimensions for Cade Cunningham offensively, operating in the pick-and-roll with a big who can also pop out for jump shots.
Vucevic is signed through this season and next at around $20 million a year, so Detroit won't be commiting that much financially in a move like this. At worst, it'd be a trial experiment to see if a stretch big can further elevate Cunningham's offensive capabilities.
A move like this would certainly indicate that the Pistons want to starting winning sooner rather than later. Seeing how they've outdone expectations thus far, it's a roster upgrade worth some consideration in the coming weeks.