2024 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons Named Losers of the Lottery
The Detroit Pistons’ 2023-2024 run has gone from bad to worse.
Even though the season is in the rearview for the rebuilding Pistons, they found themselves in a familiar— yet, tough situation on Sunday afternoon.
As half the league gathered for the annual NBA Draft Lottery, the Pistons entered the big event with the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick, tired with the Washington Wizards.
Despite that fact, neither team netted the top pick.
When the fifth-overall pick was revealed, the Pistons found out that’s where they would be selecting for the third-straight season. Despite putting together a franchise-worst 14-68 record throughout the 2023-2024 regular season, the Pistons aren’t going to be rewarded with a top-four pick.
As a result, CBS Sports considered the Pistons one of the biggest losers of lottery day.
“Three seasons. A combined 54 wins. And three No. 5 picks to show for it. For the third consecutive year -- and second straight in which they put up the league's worst record -- the Pistons fell out of the top four in the lottery. This past season was particularly abysmal, finishing with a franchise-record 68 losses, including the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history at 28 games. Now, rather than popping champagne with a top-three pick in the draft, they've taken yet another L.”
The last time the Pistons held the top pick in the draft, they selected Cade Cunningham, who is widely viewed as a potential future All-Star three years into his young career.
Since Cunningham, the Pistons have selected intriguing prospects in Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson with their top picks. Now, they have to bank on another fifth-overall pick to make an impact as early as their rookie season, and might not have the opportunity to take the top player on their board when they get on the clock.