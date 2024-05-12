2024 NBA Draft Lottery: How to Watch Pistons’ Pick Selection
On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons will find out where they will make their first selection of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The NBA will hold its annual lottery, and the Pistons will be represented by their soon-to-be sophomore, Ausar Thompson.
Around this time last year, the Pistons were rewarded with the fifth-overall pick. When they were on the clock a month later, the Pistons selected the Overtime Elite prospect, Thompson.
With Thompson, the Pistons knew they were getting a lockdown defender. With his defensive abilities, and developing offense, Thompson had the opportunity to garner some notable playing time on a growing Pistons squad.
In 63 games, Thompson averaged 25 minutes on the floor, and even started in 38 outings. During that time, he produced nine points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block per game.
Now, the Pistons are set to make another high-end selection to follow Thompson’s footsteps. After struggling during the 2023-2024 season, the Pistons wrapped up the year with the league’s worst record at 14-68.
As a result, they share the highest-odds of earning the No. 1 overall pick with the Washington Wizards at 14 percent. Beyond the top pick, the Pistons have a 13 percent chance of landing No. 2, 12 percent chance of landing No. 3, 11 percent chance of landing No. 4, and 47 percent chance of landing No. 5.
The draft order will be finalized after Sunday’s lottery selection. Here’s how to find out the results live.
2024 NBA Draft Lottery Watch Details
- Date: Sunday, May 11, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET.
- Live Broadcast: ABC
- Live Stream: CLICK HERE