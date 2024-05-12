All Pistons

2024 NBA Draft Lottery: How to Watch Pistons’ Pick Selection

Find out where the Detroit Pistons will make their first pick for the 2024 NBA Draft on Sunday.

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the stage before the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons will find out where they will make their first selection of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The NBA will hold its annual lottery, and the Pistons will be represented by their soon-to-be sophomore, Ausar Thompson.

Around this time last year, the Pistons were rewarded with the fifth-overall pick. When they were on the clock a month later, the Pistons selected the Overtime Elite prospect, Thompson.

With Thompson, the Pistons knew they were getting a lockdown defender. With his defensive abilities, and developing offense, Thompson had the opportunity to garner some notable playing time on a growing Pistons squad.

In 63 games, Thompson averaged 25 minutes on the floor, and even started in 38 outings. During that time, he produced nine points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block per game.

Now, the Pistons are set to make another high-end selection to follow Thompson’s footsteps. After struggling during the 2023-2024 season, the Pistons wrapped up the year with the league’s worst record at 14-68.

As a result, they share the highest-odds of earning the No. 1 overall pick with the Washington Wizards at 14 percent. Beyond the top pick, the Pistons have a 13 percent chance of landing No. 2, 12 percent chance of landing No. 3, 11 percent chance of landing No. 4, and 47 percent chance of landing No. 5.

The draft order will be finalized after Sunday’s lottery selection. Here’s how to find out the results live.

Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Amen Thompson (L) and Ausar Thompson (R) arrive for the first round / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2024 NBA Draft Lottery Watch Details

  • Date: Sunday, May 11, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET.
  • Live Broadcast: ABC
