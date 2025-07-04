$251 Million NBA Veteran Linked to Direct Pistons Rival
What’s next for the Bradley Beal saga with the Phoenix Suns? If the right team doesn’t come around with a desirable trade offer, the Suns could work on a buyout with the star guard.
Since Beal’s contract is so high, while his trade value is at its lowest, the Suns have had a hard time finding a trade they could make. At this point, a buyout is reportedly being discussed.
Bradley Beal would be an intriguing option for the Detroit Pistons on a much lower salary than what he’s currently getting paid, but that scenario is unlikely.
Beal should be on Detroit’s radar, though, since one of their division rivals would be interested in adding him if bought out. According to ‘The Stein Line,’ Beal is likely to have interest from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat if he hits the open market.
For the past two seasons, Bradley Beal’s run with the Suns has changed the way the league views him. Across two seasons in Phoenix, Beal has averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He’s been shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
Prior to landing in Phoenix, Beal was an All-Star-caliber talent on the Washington Wizards. After earning his first of three All-Star nods in Washington, Beal averaged 26 points, five assists, and five rebounds across six seasons.
When the Suns landed Beal, he was the final puzzle piece to the Phoenix superteam. In the end, they struggled to win at the highest level. Kevin Durant moved on. Beal could be next.
Joining the Bucks would be an interesting scenario, especially considering they’ll miss a star guard in Damian Lillard, as he was injured and waived recently. Beal wouldn’t fill Milwaukee’s instant needs for a starting point guard, but he would certainly bring a needed scoring punch to the Bucks as they look to continue threatening the Central Division in the NBA.
