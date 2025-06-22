4-Time NBA All-Star Opens Up on Desire to Play for Detroit Pistons
During the 2010 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons found themselves with the No. 7 overall pick. Years removed from the situation, one of the top prospects from the class admitted he wanted to land with the storied franchise.
The 2010 class had multiple players who went on to be high-level players in the NBA. Among the most notable was center DeMarcus Cousins. During his 12 years in the league, he was a four-time All-Star and received All-NBA honors on two separate occasions.
On Friday, Cousins was a guest on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show. During his interview, he looked back on what life was like for him leading up to the draft. Out of all the teams Cousins worked out for, he felt the Pistons were the best fit for him long-term.
"I did have a workout with a team that was kind of out of my draft range," Cousins said. "And it was the team i would have liked to gone to just for long-term success. I thought it fit who I was as a person. I thought I could fit that culture, and it was the Detroit Pistons."
While Cousins wanted to land with the Pistons, they never had the opportunity to select him. He'd end up coming off the board at No. 5 to the Sacramento Kings. Detroit did end up taking a center that year, drafting Greg Monroe a few picks later.
Monroe was a productive center for years in the NBA but was not the caliber of player as Cousins. That said, seeing that it was 15 years ago, this will never be more than a what-if for the Pistons.