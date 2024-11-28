$60M Center Linked as Top Trade Target for Phoenix Suns
A star-studded Phoenix Suns team will have to look for veteran role players to add ahead of their eventual playoff run. With the trade deadline approaching in the coming months, Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has become a name to watch.
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz noted a handful of top trade targets for each NBA team. Stewart popped up as a suggestion for the championship-hopeful Suns.
Why Stewart for Phoenix?
“Stewart, 23, makes Phoenix younger and gives them the ability to seriously space the floor around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and company,” Swartz explained.
The Suns are paying a league-leading $419 million in salary. That’s what happens when you are paying superstar-caliber players such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
Unlike a handful of Pistons players, Stewart is no longer on his original contract. He signed an extension, which kicked in with a $15 million salary this year. Any team that would take him on would have him locked in until 2027. Then, there is a team option for the 2027-2028 season.
Stewart could be an easy plug-in for many contending teams. He’s got experience as a starter, but is willing to come off of the bench. He also has experience at the four and the five, proving his versatility over time.
In 2022-2023, Stewart played 50 games as Detroit’s starting center. He averaged 11 points and eight rebounds while knocking down 44 percent of his shots. When he moved to the starting power forward position in 2023-2024, Stewart produced 11 points and seven rebounds per game while making 38 percent of his threes.
This season, Stewart’s scoring is down as he was moved to a backup center role behind Jalen Duren. Still, Stewart has been extremely productive. Offensively, he’s producing seven points per game, making 60 percent of his shots. Defensively, he’s coming down with seven rebounds per game and blocking two shots on a nightly basis.
Early on in the 2024-2025 season, Stewart’s trade value just might be higher than ever. At the same time, he’s become the heart and soul of the Pistons’ defense and is a part of Detroit’s most successful lineup so far this season.
If Detroit continues to have a seller’s mindset at the trade deadline, maybe moving off of Stewart is realistic. However, if they have a change of heart on Jalen Duren, there is a reality where the Pistons see a starting role again for Stewart in the not-so-distant future.