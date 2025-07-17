All Pistons

7-Time NBA All-Star Makes Honest Detroit Pistons Projection

What does Grant Hill think about the Detroit Pistons?

Justin Grasso

Apr 26, 1996; Orlando, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons head coach Doug Collins talks with forward Grant Hill (33) on the sidelines against the Orlando Magic during the first round of the 1996 NBA Playoffs at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 1996; Orlando, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons head coach Doug Collins talks with forward Grant Hill (33) on the sidelines against the Orlando Magic during the first round of the 1996 NBA Playoffs at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

When it comes to the revival of the Detroit Pistons, everybody had a hand in last year’s success.

The former Pistons first-rounder Grant Hill recently spoke on the current state of the Pistons, offering up to several key members of the operation.

"JB Bickerstaff, the job that he did, Trajan Langdon the general manager, some of the free agents they brought in last summer and then the young players, Cade Cunningham establishing himself as an All-Star. It's just a remarkable season,” Hill told Responsible Gaming.

Grant Hil
Oct 18, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons former player Grant Hill receives a tour of Little Caesars Arena before the game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

It’s a feel-good story, considering everything that took place in Detroit one year prior. However, Hill doesn’t believe Detroit’s story ends right there.

“They took a big step last year, and I think they have a chance to take another step,” he finished.

The Pistons finished the 2023-2024 NBA season with a 14-68 record. It seemed clear they were in a rebuild and far away from contention.

After the Pistons made some major changes, which included replacing Monty Williams with JB Bickerstaff and taking out Troy Weaver in exchange for Trajan Langdon, they expected to get better. Putting together a historic turnaround wasn’t exactly the expectation, but the Pistons did just that.

Finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons cracked the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They put up a strong fight against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While they lost in six games, the Pistons engaged in a tough series that earned them nothing but respect moving forward.

Following up with another playoff run won’t be an easy task for the Pistons, but they haven’t gotten too ahead of themselves. As the Pistons maintain the same mentality moving forward, they continue to operate as underdogs. If they are overlooked, the Pistons look forward to silencing their doubters once again.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News