7-Time NBA All-Star Makes Honest Detroit Pistons Projection
When it comes to the revival of the Detroit Pistons, everybody had a hand in last year’s success.
The former Pistons first-rounder Grant Hill recently spoke on the current state of the Pistons, offering up to several key members of the operation.
"JB Bickerstaff, the job that he did, Trajan Langdon the general manager, some of the free agents they brought in last summer and then the young players, Cade Cunningham establishing himself as an All-Star. It's just a remarkable season,” Hill told Responsible Gaming.
It’s a feel-good story, considering everything that took place in Detroit one year prior. However, Hill doesn’t believe Detroit’s story ends right there.
“They took a big step last year, and I think they have a chance to take another step,” he finished.
The Pistons finished the 2023-2024 NBA season with a 14-68 record. It seemed clear they were in a rebuild and far away from contention.
After the Pistons made some major changes, which included replacing Monty Williams with JB Bickerstaff and taking out Troy Weaver in exchange for Trajan Langdon, they expected to get better. Putting together a historic turnaround wasn’t exactly the expectation, but the Pistons did just that.
Finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons cracked the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They put up a strong fight against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While they lost in six games, the Pistons engaged in a tough series that earned them nothing but respect moving forward.
Following up with another playoff run won’t be an easy task for the Pistons, but they haven’t gotten too ahead of themselves. As the Pistons maintain the same mentality moving forward, they continue to operate as underdogs. If they are overlooked, the Pistons look forward to silencing their doubters once again.
