76ers React to Tobias Harris' Homecoming With Detroit Pistons
Through four games into the season, the Detroit Pistons are still on the hunt for their first win. They'll have another chance at securing a victory Wednesday night in a matchup that will be big for one of their veterans.
Before returning the Pistons in free agency this summer, Tobias Harris spent the past five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Just two weeks into the year, he already finds himself making his return to his former team.
Leading up to Wednesday's matchup, multiple members of the Sixers touched on Harris as he gears up for his return. The first was head coach Nick Nurse, who shared his thoughts on the veteran forward following practice on Tuesday.
"The weight of what was ever going on about his contract and his play and did it match up and all that kind of stuff wasn't much fun to be a part of," Nurse told reporters. "Really good guy who was a great pro and tried really hard and worked really hard and produced a lot. I really like him. I like him as a person. I like him as a player. He's a versatile guy and all that kind of stuff."
After shootaround Wednesday morning, Kelly Oubre Jr. also touched on going against his former teammate. He has a lot of respect for Harris, but isn't going to let it get in the way of getting the Sixers a win.
“Very business-casual," Oubre said. "How he dressed, how he operates himself. Very professional. Very suave. Tobias is a great dude, man, but on that court, it's gonna be a different story. We gotta go out here and win for the 76ers.”
With the Pistons, Harris is still trying to find his footing with his new team. Through his first handful of games, he is averaging 10.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 2.3 APG.