8-Year NBA Vet Makes Pistons History in Battle vs. Timberwolves
As the Detroit Pistons’ heated battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves was underway, the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley etched his name in franchise history.
With his second three-pointer of the night, Beasley set a new Pistons record. The team announced the accomplishment as the Pistons looked to take care of business on the road.
via @Pistons_PR: With his second 3-pointer in tonight's contest, Malik Beasley set Detroit's franchise record by making multiple 3-pointers in 24 consecutive games. It is the longest streak of his career, the longest active streak in the NBA and tied as the 2nd-longest in the league this season.
For the third time in four games, Beasley collected a start on Sunday night. Against Minnesota, Beasley checked in for 38 minutes. He went 6-13 from beyond the arc and scored 27 points for the Pistons.
Beasley’s second-straight start was a result of the absences of Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris. With Detroit missing multiple key players due to setbacks, and losing three players due to ejections during the second quarter, the Pistons couldn’t capitilize on a signficiant early lead against the Timberwolves on Sunday.
The sharpshooter’s contributions were big, but the Pistons ultimately fell apart in the end. They lost 123-104 and snapped a multi-game losing streak.
Detroit will pay a visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. With several players facing potential absences for that matchup, there is a chance Beasley could be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Either way, the veteran will be looking to build on his streak.