9-Year NBA Vet Reacts to Cade Cunningham's Heroics After Pistons-Heat
As soon as the Detroit Pistons wrapped up their tight win over the Miami Heat on the road on Wednesday night, the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley wasted no time hopping on social media to react to Cade Cunningham’s big shot to win the game.
Beasley might be the Pistons’ go-to sharpshooter from three-point land throughout the game, but Cunningham has earned his stripes as the player most deserving of the clutch moment for the Pistons.
Against the Heat, Cunningham lived up to the moment.
With under 10 seconds left to go, the Pistons needed just one point to put the Miami Heat away without the game being sent into overtime. Cunningham fought to get the ball and pulled up for a three-point shot, which banked in, helping the Pistons to secure a 116-113 win.
via @mbeasy5: Wow!!! Cade is him!!!!
Cade Cunningham wrapped up Wednesday’s game with 25 points on 11-25 shooting from the field. He accounted for a triple-double by adding 12 rebounds and 11 assists to his staline.
Heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Heat, Cunningham had appeared in 64 games for Detroit this season. He was producing 26 points per game, along with six rebounds and nine assists. The young veteran has been shooting 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group