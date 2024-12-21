9-Year NBA Veteran Made History for Detroit Pistons vs Jazz
There wasn’t much for the Detroit Pistons to celebrate on Thursday night. Despite coming off of a thrilling overtime win over the Miami Heat, the Pistons quickly found themselves in a deep hole against a rebuilding Utah Jazz team.
On the bright side, one of the Pistons’ newer additions continued thriving and even made franchise history as Detroit attempted an improbable comeback after trailing by 29 points.
Against the Jazz, Beasley came off the bench for 34 minutes. During that time, he launched 19 shots from beyond the arc. He knocked down 37 percent of his threes throughout the game and produced 26 points total.
As Beasley continued turning up the three-point volume, he became the fastest player in Pistons history to make 100 threes in a season by doing it in less than 30 games.
Over the summer, the Pistons added Beasley after he spent a season with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal to join the team.
With 28 games in the bag for Beasley, it’s safe to say he’s been a home run acquisition.
The Pistons’ plan throughout the summer was to acquire high-volume three-point shooters to surround Cade Cunningham. Beasley was a 39 percent shooter from three throughout his career and recently averaged 41 percent with the Bucks in 79 games.
So far, Beasley has lived up to the expectations. As he’s taking threes at a career-high rate, Beasley is shooting at a 41 percent clip from deep. He is averaging 16 points per game.
The veteran’s future in Detroit is not clear at the moment. While he quickly established himself as one of Detroit’s best scorers this season and entered fan-favorite status, Beasley could end up becoming a top target for championship-caliber teams ahead of the February deadline. If not then, he’ll certainly be a major target in free agency next summer.