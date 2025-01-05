9-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Detroit Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey's Injury
As they continue to turn heads and outdo expectations, the Detroit Pistons suffered a major blow on Wednesday night. Following a collision with Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Jaden Ivey needed to be taken off the floor in a stretcher. It was later revealed that he suffered a broken fibula and had surgey to repair his leg.
This injury is a tough setback for the Pistons, who have drastically turned things around from an abysmal 2024 campaign. Ivey has been one of the major catalysts in their success, slowly quieting the critics that he and Cade Cunningham can't co-exist with one another. On the year, Ivey is averaging just shy of 18 PPG while shooting a stellar 40% from beyond the arc.
During Thursday's episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Chandler Parsons touched on Ivey's injury against the Magic. He feels bad for the young guard and the team as a whole amid all their success in the early stages of the season.
"He's part of the huge reasons of the success of the Pistons this year," Parsons said. "He kind of was making that jump...People are talking about the Pistons enough...They've added some vets around them. They have an absolute stud in Cade Cunningham, and they have an absolute stud in Jaden Ivey so I really feel for him."
While things look bleak for Ivey at the moment, the Pistons are remaining optimistic that he is back in action again this season. Shams Charania reported this week that he could return if Detroit is able to punch their ticket to the playofss. Prior to Friday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, J.B. Bickerstaff also touched on the team's hopefulness.
In the meantime, all the Pistons can do is try to remain competitive on a nightly basis while Ivey embarks on his road to recovery.