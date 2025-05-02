9-Year NBA Veteran’s Social Media Message After Pistons-Knicks Game 6
Thursday’s Game 6 battle between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks might’ve served as Malik Beasley’s final game in Detroit as a member of the home team. This summer, Beasley is set to become a free agent once again.
While anything can happen between May 1 and the start of July, when the free agency market opens up, Beasley had made it quite clear that he hopes the Pistons are willing are bring him back for another run.
Beasley’s immediate postgame social media message proved he would like to run it back.
via @mbeasy5: Damn. Hell of a season. We will back 🖤
When Beasley joined the Pistons ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the decision was an interesting one, considering a player in his position would typically join a championship contender on a one-year contract.
At the time, the Pistons were coming off of a 14-68 season. While they expected to be better, the assumed realistic result was winning enough games to improve, but playoffs was far from a guarantee.
The Pistons not only made the playoffs in 2025, but they did it without going through the NBA Play-In Tournament. Beasley was a major contributor in making that happen.
For the first time in his career, Beasley played all 82 games. The veteran produced 16 points off the bench, averaging 42 percent from three throughout the season. He was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.
While Beasley isn’t guaranteed to return to the Pistons for year 10, he’s vocalized his desire to do several times throughout the year. Thursday was no different.
Considering Beasley brings efficient, high-volume three-point shooting off the bench to the table, he’ll likely have a handful of NBA teams looking to lure him in after his year in Detroit. The Pistons are likely to show an interest in retaining him, as he was a key piece to their successful season.