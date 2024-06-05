All-Star Center Named Dream Trade Target for Detroit Pistons
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons have multiple avenues they can go in terms of upgrading the roster. With an abundance of open cap space, they are a threat in the trade and free-agent market.
As the new CBA gets ready to kick in, teams might be looking to offload large contracts. This could put the Pistons in a position to acquire a high-level talent at a cheaper cost.
Still weeks away from the official start of the offseason, the staff at Bleacher Report put together dream trade targets for each team. When it came to the Pistons, Karl-Anthony Towns was the player selected for them.
Putting up 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shooting 41.6 percent from three this season, Towns would make a huge impact on a Pistons team hungry to return to the playoffs. A core of Towns, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren would be set up to win for years to come.
Even though one of the Pistons key players is a big, Towns could still make sense for them in a trade. He showed this season he is capable of thriving alongside a traditional big in Rudy Gobert. Since Towns can take his game beyond the arc, there is a possibilty him and Jalen Duren could co-exist with one another.
Towns is most comfortable when letting it fly from deep, which instantly makes him a good fit in Detroit. Floor spacing was a major issue this season, and is something they need to address this offseason. Bringing in a star like Towns could make life easier for Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey offensively.
It seems unlikely Minnesota moves on from Towns after reaching the conference finals. However, if they do make him available, he is a player the Pistons should talk themselves into.