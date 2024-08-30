Analyst Cites Major Question Regarding Detroit Pistons Roster
Armed with a significant group of young talent on the roster, development is still a major point of emphasis for the Detroit Pistons. Cade Cunningham has already proven to be on a path towards stardom, but will another high-caliber talent emerge?
Before the 2024-25 season gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report posed one major question for every team. When it came time to break down the Pistons, the question was raised of who will step up and be Cunningham’s running mate of the future.
Jaden Ivey, best with the ball in his hands, has yet to demonstrate he can shoot it well enough to function as a second-side option when Cunningham runs the show. Ausar Thompson is even less threatening from the perimeter and might top out as an All-Defensive stud who barely does anything helpful on offense.
As it currently stands, Ivey and Ausar Thompson are the two leading candidates to be the No. 2 alongside Cunningham. Jalen Duren is fresh off taking a big step forward in year two, but his skill set at the center position doesn’t equate to being the second option on a contending-level team.
With the modern game being so perimeter based, Ivey and Ausar are the Pistons top choices to be a mainstay with Cunningham. Ron Holland could also get some consideration, but it’s still too early to tell what the team has with him yet.
Thompson showed the potential to be a do-it-all forward in the league, but needs to develop some form of outside shot. If he can keep defenses honest beyond the arc, it will do wonders for his game as a whole.
Becoming an outside threat is also a focal point of Ivey’s development. If he can start spacing the floor effectively, it opens up the door for him and Cunningham to be the backcourt of the future. Until then, critics will continue to wonder if the two guards can co-exist together long term.
It’s evident the Pistons have an All-Star-level talent in Cunningham already. That said, if Detroit’s rebuild is every going to progress, someone needs to prove they’re capable of helping lead the charge in a big role.