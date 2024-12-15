Analyst Names Detroit Pistons as 'Perfect' Team for Nets Forward
After starting the season way above expectations, the Detroit Pistons could have a change of heart as trade season gets ready to kick off in the NBA. Armed with countless assets and financial flexibility, one analyst named them as a good landing spot for one of the top names on the market.
With the team clearly aiming to rebuild, the veterans on the Brooklyn Nets' roster have all emerged as trade candidates. Some are already on the move, as Dennis Schroder was waived by the Golden State Warriors. One player on the Nets expected to garner a lot of interest is forward Cam Johnson.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons reflected on Johnson being on the move. He thinks the Pistons would be the perfect landing spot for the three-and-D wing.
"This could be another Cam Johnson team," Simmons said. "This is actually kind of a perfect Cam Johnson team. I wonder if Detroit is going to look at what happened with Orlando and OKC the last couple of years and what's happening with Houston this year and think I wonder if we make one move here could our ceiling increase?"
Johnson, 28, is putting together his best season in the pros. In 24 games with the Nets, he is averaging 18.5 PPG and shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc on close to eight attempts per game.
From a fit perspective, adding Johnson is a no-brainer. He adds more wing depth to the roster, along with efficient outside shooting. We've seen how Malik Beasley has been able to thrive playing alongside Cade Cunningham. Giving the former No. 1 pick another reliable kick-out option will only heighten his game.
Signed through the next two seasons at over $20 million, Johnson's contract won't break the bank for Detroit. Depending on what the bidding war for him looks like, the Pistons could easily talk themselves into throwing their hat in the ring. With all the young talent they have on their roster, Detroit could be a good trade partner for the rebuilding Nets.