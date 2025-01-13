Anonymous NBA Execs Gets Honest on Cade Cunningham’s Season
Recently, two NBA Insiders put together a rundown of some of the key storylines surrounding specific players across the league. Cunningham’s recent rise had him in the discussion.
According to ESPN, an anonymous NBA general manager revealed there were “quite a few people” in prominent positions around the league who viewed Cunningham’s new contract situation in Detroit as a “risk.”
So far, that GM believes Cunningham has “been very strong.”
As for another executive, they mentioned that Cunningham “hasn’t made the biggest jump” but added that the improvement is “maybe one of the most consequential” in the league.
The first max deal for most players is typically viewed as a major gamble by the masses. The situation wasn’t any different for Cunningham over the summer.
That was an understandable reaction, considering the Pistons hadn’t accomplished anything notable in the three seasons Cunningham played for them. Additionally, Cunningham carried health concerns with him, as he appeared in fewer than 65 games in each of his first three NBA seasons.
In 2023-2024, Cunningham took a nice jump, averaging over 20 points per game for the first time in his career. He improved his three-point percentage from 31 percent to 36 percent, and he averaged two more assists per game.
With the 2024-2025 NBA season still going, the jury is still out on the health concerns. However, Cunningham made his 35th appearance in the first 39 games. He’s averaging 24 points on 38 percent shooting from three and dishing out nine assists per game.
As long as Cunningham maintains his current level of play, he’ll prove the doubters wrong for the first season post-signing. Soon, the five-year, $224 million deal will kick in. By next month, Cunningham could be in a position to earn his first trip to the NBA All-Star game.
With his strong play to start the season, Cunningham has been voted as a top-ten backcourt prospect in the Eastern Conference so far.
Cade Cunningham Makes History vs. Raptors
Cunningham made franchise history on Saturday night against Toronto. Against the team from up North, Cunningham produced 22 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds. He notched his seventh triple-double of the year, getting one step closer to tying Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
The star guard’s statline against the Raptors was the third time Cunningham notched a triple-double with at least 15 assists. For the Pistons, that’s a new franchise record. Cunningham surpassed the franchise legend Isiah Thomas in that category.
Cunningham’s contributions helped lead the Pistons to another win over the Raptors this year. While the matchup was a little too close for comfort at times, Detroit pulled away in crunch time. They sent the Raptors home with a 123-114 loss.
The Pistons have improved to 20-19 on the season. Once again, they get above .500 for the second time this month. Detroit secures 20 wins for the first time since 2021-2022.