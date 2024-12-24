Anthony Davis’ Official Playing Status for Pistons-Lakers
The Detroit Pistons weren’t sure if they would be facing a Los Angeles Lakers team with its top two stars. Leading up to Monday’s action, the Lakers listed LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable on the injury report.
For LeBron, he is managing a foot injury. He’s been available for the last three Lakers matchups and will see the court for his fourth game in a row on Monday as he’s been upgraded to available.
As for Anthony Davis, he was listed on the official NBA injury report due to a shoulder contusion. Similar to LeBron James, Davis won’t be missing any action on Monday. The veteran star has been upgraded to available and will face Detroit.
The first time the Lakers and the Pistons met this year was back on November 4. At the time, Davis checked in for 39 minutes.
The All-Star had a big scoring night, as he drained 57 percent of his shots from the field to score 37 points. Davis was one rebound shy of a double-double and dished out four assists. The Pistons found success as a team, winning by 12 points in the first outing.
Since that matchup, Davis hasn’t missed a game for the Lakers. He appeared in 20 matchups leading up to Monday’s action. Over that stretch, Davis has averaged 25 points on 51 percent shooting from the field. He’s also coming down with 12 rebounds per game and passing out four assists per night.
The Lakers are searching for their fourth win in a row over the Pistons on Monday. As for Detroit, they are looking to build a win streak after starting their West Coast road trip off with a victory against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.