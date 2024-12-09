Are Detroit Pistons Keeping Tabs on $90 Million Trade Candidate?
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons’ front office dropped hints that star-hunting in the trade market might not be in their plans this year. While they looked to improve the roster with a blend of veterans through free agency and trading, the Pistons prioritized short-term acquisitions as they aren’t in a championship-or-bust situation.
Make no mistake about it, the Pistons are much better. In fact, they look improved to the point where many fans would like to see them get on an accelerated timeline by acquiring a star-caliber player to match alongside Cade Cunningham.
One player to keep an eye on in the trade market for most teams would be Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Last season, the Pistons and the Wizards frequently swapped seats at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. This year, the Wizards have possession of the 15th seed with a 3-19 record at the start of December. While Kuzma doesn’t seem to be forcing his way out at this time, many expect the 29-year-old to be a name teams keep tabs on.
So far, several teams have been linked to him. The Pistons don’t seem to be one of them.
HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto broke down Kuzma’s market to about six teams right now. While the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks had previous interest, according to the report, that’s no longer the case. The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Sacramento Kings were the others who might monitor Kuzma this year.
“Teams around the league believe the 29-year-old forward is worth monitoring as a trade candidate due to his skillset and declining salary over the next two years while in his prime years,” Scotto wrote. “Executives around the league also believe Kuzma doesn’t fit the long-term timeline of Washington’s young core.”
Over the past three seasons in Washington, Kuzma averaged 20 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from three on 6.5 attempts per game. He also came down with seven rebounds per game while dishing out four assists per outing.
Any team that acquires Kuzma would get him on a $23 million salary for this season, along with an additional two years. Next season, Kuzma will make a little over $21 million. During his final season, he’s owed $19 million. In 2027, he’ll be a free agent at 32 years old.
Kuzma should be a name to keep an eye on from a Detroit perspective, but so far, he doesn’t seem to be on Trajan Langdon’s radar.