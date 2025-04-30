Ausar Thompson Makes Detroit Pistons History in Game 5 vs Knicks
With their backs against the wall, the Detroit Pistons needed everybody to step up on Tuesday night for the Game 5 matchup against the New York Knicks in round one. The second-year wing Ausar Thompson was down for the task.
While Thompson is typically known for being a defensive menace, with a quiet side on the offensive end, it’s not just due to his limitations. The Pistons know they can unlock scoring from Thompson by getting him near the basket, and they found him plenty on Tuesday.
In 29 minutes of action, Thompson nearly led the Pistons in scoring for Game 5. Trailing only Cade Cunningham, Thompson scored 22 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. He also got to the charity stripe for 12 shots. Although he struggled there, Thompson still racked up six points from free throws.
The young veteran made Pistons history.
via StatMuse: Ausar Thompson in Game 5: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 8-10 FG. Second-youngest 20 PT playoff game in franchise history.
Throughout the Pistons’ first four playoff games, Thompson averaged 21 minutes on the court. He produced an average of eight points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Tuesday’s game was the first time Thompson exceeded 20 points this year, regular-season included. Thompson’s sophomore effort ended on a good note. After missing a large chunk of the year due to health concerns, Thompson ended up playing in 59 games, starting 48 of those matchups.
Although his average playing time was down, the defensive standout posted an average of 10 points five rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game. In the playoffs, Thompson was averaging eight points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal leading up to Game 5. With the Pistons forcing a Game 6, Thompson and his team will be back on the floor to face the Knicks on Thursday.