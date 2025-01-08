Ben Simmons Listed on Injury Report for Pistons-Nets
Coming off a thrilling victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Detroit Pistons head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets. Looking at the injury report for this matchup, Brooklyn could be without one of its most notable players.
Over the past three weeks, the Nets’ roster has gone through a series of changes. First, Dennis Schroder was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. Following that move, Brooklyn moved on from more veteran talent by dealing Dorian Finley-Smith and Shake Milton to the LA Lakers.
Despite their recent string of moves, one player who remains on the roster is Ben Simmons. However, it does not look like the former No. 1 pick will be in action against the Pistons. Per the latest injury report, Simmons is doubtful due to lower back injury management.
Since being traded to the Nets back in 2022, Simmons has been plagued by this back injury. If he does indeed get scratched against Detroit, it will mark his fourth straight missed game.
At one point in his career, Simmons was one of the NBA’s top talents. That said, he’s failed to return to All-Star form during his tenure in Brooklyn. This season, Simmons is averaging 5.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG.
As for the Pistons, they’ll look to keep their momentum rolling amid their recent hot streak. They enter Wednesday’s matchup still undefeated in 2025, and are 7-1 over their last eight games.
Seeing that Brooklyn is embracing a youth movement with their recent trades, they are more focused on development then winning basketball games. This is a good opportunity to Detroit to keep their win streak going and take care of business against a team they’re supposed to.