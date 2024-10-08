Betting Odds, How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns NBA Preseason Game

All Pistons

The Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns will battle it out on Tuesday night.

After a rough first quarter on Sunday, the Detroit Pistons generated a lot of hype around them as they formed a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks and turned the game into a blowout victory.

It might be preseason—and the Bucks were shorthanded without a league superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the court—but the Pistons couldn’t help but feel good about their early progress after a week’s worth of training camp sessions.

On Tuesday, the Pistons are set to face another tough squad in the Phoenix Suns.

Similar to the Bucks, the Suns have enough star power to compete for a title. They are viewed as one of the top teams in the Western Conference heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Pistons, who have a new look after making some key changes to the font office and coaching staff, are looking to build off of their Game 1 momentum in the preseason.

Tuesday night's game could offer the Pistons more to look at from a core player standpoint. While most of their roster competed, the team rolled without the veteran forward Tobias Harris. According to the team, he's been dealing with an illness.

Since the Pistons signed Harris for over $50 million for the next two years, they anticipate he'll have a huge role throughout the year. Therefore, seeing him in action within the new system adds plenty more excitement to the Pistons' preseason run.

Pistons vs. Suns: Game Details

Preseason Game 2

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: NBA League Pass

Live Stream: CLICK HERE

Game Odds

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Moneyline: DET -210, PHX +168

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

