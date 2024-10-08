Betting Odds, How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns NBA Preseason Game
After a rough first quarter on Sunday, the Detroit Pistons generated a lot of hype around them as they formed a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks and turned the game into a blowout victory.
It might be preseason—and the Bucks were shorthanded without a league superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the court—but the Pistons couldn’t help but feel good about their early progress after a week’s worth of training camp sessions.
On Tuesday, the Pistons are set to face another tough squad in the Phoenix Suns.
Similar to the Bucks, the Suns have enough star power to compete for a title. They are viewed as one of the top teams in the Western Conference heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The Pistons, who have a new look after making some key changes to the font office and coaching staff, are looking to build off of their Game 1 momentum in the preseason.
Tuesday night's game could offer the Pistons more to look at from a core player standpoint. While most of their roster competed, the team rolled without the veteran forward Tobias Harris. According to the team, he's been dealing with an illness.
Since the Pistons signed Harris for over $50 million for the next two years, they anticipate he'll have a huge role throughout the year. Therefore, seeing him in action within the new system adds plenty more excitement to the Pistons' preseason run.
Pistons vs. Suns: Game Details
Preseason Game 2
Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
How to Watch
TV Broadcast: NBA League Pass
Game Odds
Spread: Pistons -4.5
Moneyline: DET -210, PHX +168
Total O/U: 223.5
