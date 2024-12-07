Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Knicks on Saturday
There was a lot of hype for the Detroit Pistons heading into this week. With the final group game for the NBA Cup on the docket, the Pistons needed one win against the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the next stage.
Detroit pulled off upset victories in two of their three other group games. The luck ran out against Milwaukee, as the Pistons were dominated from the start of the game until it finished. With a 128-107 loss, the Pistons were officially eliminated. The loss marked their second straight.
The road didn’t get any easier for the Pistons. On the following night, the Pistons had to pay a visit to the Boston Celtics. While the matchup was an opportunity to bounce back with a statement win, the reigning NBA Champions took care of business by defending their home court.
With a 130-120 loss, the Pistons have now dropped three games in a row. They are set to face a New York Knicks team that dominated them earlier in the year.
The November 1 matchup between Detroit and New York resulted in a 128-98 loss for the Pistons. It marked their 16th loss in a row against the Knicks.
The last time the Pistons defeated the Knicks was during the 2019-2020 season.
Saturday’s game marks the final outing for Detroit for nearly a week. Avoiding a fourth-straight loss would be the ideal scenario for the Pistons.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds
Spread: Knicks -10.5
Moneyline: NYK -550, DET +410
Total O/U: 224
Prediction: Pistons +10.5
Moneyline: NYK -550