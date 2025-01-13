Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
This week, the Detroit Pistons are looking to keep the ball rolling with a matchup on the road against the New York Knicks.
Heading into Madison Square Garden on Monday night, the Pistons hold a 20-19 record. They are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. If Detroit maintains their current success, they could soon be in the playoff picture.
Monday night’s matchup will be a good test. The Pistons and the Knicks squared off against each other twice already this season. Their first meeting happened in Detroit in early November.
At the time, the Pistons were engaging in tight battles but struggling to find ways to win. The Knicks offered them their toughest punch then and dominated Detroit with a 128-98 victory.
Just because New York found that kind of success early on didn’t mean they would repeat it in December. When the Pistons met with the Knicks at The Garden, there was a different outcome.
A 29-point triple-double performance put on by Cade Cunningham allowed for the Pistons to collect a dominant 120-111 win over the Knicks. It was a statement victory that put the Pistons on the map at the time.
Heading into Monday’s game, the Pistons are looking like one of the league’s biggest surprises. Although they are down a key player, losing Jaden Ivey to a leg injury, Detroit won five of their last six games since Ivey went down.
They are looking to build a small streak on Monday.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds
Spread: Knicks
Moneyline: NYK -330, DET +265
Total O/U: 223.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +8
Moneyline: NYK -330
Total O/U: UNDER 223.5